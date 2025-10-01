公司目錄
Indeed 軟體工程經理 薪資 在Phoenix Area

Indeed的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Phoenix Area套餐中位數每year總計$295K。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Indeed
Software Engineering Manager
Phoenix, AZ
年度總薪資
$295K
職級
L3
底薪
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$110K
獎金
$22K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
15 年
職涯等級是什麼 Indeed?

$160K

最新薪資提交
新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.35% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程經理 at Indeed in Phoenix Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $325,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the 軟體工程經理 role in Phoenix Area is $293,000.

其他資源