Indeed的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L0級別每year$145K到L4級別每year$509K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$318K。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L0
$145K
$137K
$8.8K
$0
L1
$168K
$137K
$18.1K
$12.4K
L2
$226K
$168K
$40.5K
$18.2K
L2-II
$306K
$215K
$66K
$25.4K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.4%
年 3
在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.32% 每季)
33.4% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.35% 每季)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.