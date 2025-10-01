公司目錄
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Indeed 產品經理 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

Indeed的產品經理薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L2級別每year$203K到L4級別每year$437K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$519K。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L2
Associate Product Manager
$203K
$149K
$32.7K
$20.7K
L3
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Product Manager
$437K
$250K
$143K
$43.8K
L5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.35% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



常見問題

Indeed in San Francisco Bay Area產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$587,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Indeed產品經理職位 in San Francisco Bay Area年度總薪酬中位數為$371,900。

