Indeed
  • 薪資
  • 資料分析師

  • 所有資料分析師薪資

Indeed 資料分析師 薪資

Indeed的資料分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$120K到L3級別每year$158K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$100K。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$120K
$96.7K
$12.3K
$11.3K
L2
$151K
$124K
$14.2K
$13.3K
L3
$152K
$120K
$17.9K
$13.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.35% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



常見問題

Indeed in United States資料分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$197,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Indeed資料分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$145,000。

