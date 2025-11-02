公司目錄
Indeed的客戶服務平均總薪酬 in India範圍從每year₹769K到₹1.12M。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

平均總薪酬

₹882K - ₹1.01M
India
常見範圍
可能範圍
₹769K₹882K₹1.01M₹1.12M
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.35% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



常見問題

Indeed in India客戶服務最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹1,119,704。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Indeed客戶服務職位 in India年度總薪酬中位數為₹768,610。

