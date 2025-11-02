Indeed的企業發展平均總薪酬範圍從每year$240K到$329K。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025
平均總薪酬
在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33.3% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.30% 每年)
33.3% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.32% 每季)
33.4% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.35% 每季)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.