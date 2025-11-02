公司目錄
Indeed
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 企業發展

  • 所有企業發展薪資

Indeed 企業發展 薪資

Indeed的企業發展平均總薪酬範圍從每year$240K到$329K。 查看Indeed總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$260K - $309K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$240K$260K$309K$329K
常見範圍
可能範圍

我們只需要 2 更多 企業發展 份薪資資料 Indeed 即可解鎖！

邀請您的朋友和社群在60秒內匿名新增薪資資料。更多數據意味著為像您這樣的求職者和我們的社群提供更好的見解！

💰 查看全部 薪資

💪 貢獻資料 您的薪資

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (8.32% 每季)

  • 33.4% 歸屬於 3rd- (8.35% 每季)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 企業發展 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Indeed企業發展最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$328,900。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Indeed企業發展職位年度總薪酬中位數為$240,240。

精選職缺

    未找到Indeed的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源