股票類型

RSU

在Indeed，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

25 % 歸屬於 1st - 年 ( 25.00 % 每年 )

25 % 歸屬於 2nd - 年 ( 6.25 % 每季 )

25 % 歸屬於 3rd - 年 ( 6.25 % 每季 )

25 % 歸屬於 4th - 年 ( 6.25 % 每季 )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.