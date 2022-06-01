公司目錄
Included Health
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Included Health 薪資

Included Health的薪資範圍從低端的財務分析師年度總薪酬$114,570到高端的業務營運$332,655。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Included Health. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Software Engineer 2 $185K
Senior Software Engineer $218K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $219K
行政助理
$125K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
業務營運
$333K
資料分析師
$134K
資料科學家
$325K
財務分析師
$115K
產品設計師
$186K
專案經理
$208K
專案管理師
$137K
招募專員
$166K
軟體工程經理
$265K
使用者體驗研究員
$286K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 Included Health，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

El rol més ben pagat informat a Included Health és 業務營運 at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $332,655. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Included Health és de $197,003.

特色職位

    未找到Included Health的特色職位

相關公司

  • Carbon Health
  • Cohesity
  • Mapbox
  • Front
  • Deliverr
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源