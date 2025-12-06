IMC的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$247K到L3級別每year$242K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$200K。 查看IMC總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
