Illumina
Illumina 招聘專員 薪資

Illumina的招聘專員薪酬 in United StatesP3級別每year總計$95K。 查看Illumina總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025

平均總薪酬

$87.4K - $102K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
常見範圍
可能範圍
平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Illumina，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Illumina in United States招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$113,050。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Illumina招聘專員職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$80,750。

其他資源

