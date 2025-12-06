IHS Markit的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer級別每year$99.2K到Senior Software Engineer級別每year$136K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$135K。 查看IHS Markit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
