HomeLight 福利

預估總價值： $1,095

保險、健康與福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Sabbatical

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • 其他
  • Volunteer Time Off

