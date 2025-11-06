HERE Technologies的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L5級別每year$110K到L10級別每year$212K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$120K。 查看HERE Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
$110K
$90K
$20K
$0
L6
$109K
$105K
$0
$4.1K
L7
$124K
$118K
$2K
$3.6K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
