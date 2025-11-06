公司目錄
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies 軟體工程師 薪資 在United States

HERE Technologies的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L5級別每year$110K到L10級別每year$212K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$120K。 查看HERE Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
Software Engineer I(入門級)
$110K
$90K
$20K
$0
L6
Software Engineer II
$109K
$105K
$0
$4.1K
L7
Senior Engineer
$124K
$118K
$2K
$3.6K
L8
Lead Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 HERE Technologies?

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

HERE Technologies in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$213,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
HERE Technologies軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$125,000。

