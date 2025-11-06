公司目錄
HERE Technologies
  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

HERE Technologies 軟體工程師 薪資 在Mumbai Metropolitan Region

HERE Technologies的軟體工程師薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region範圍從L5級別每year₹3.67M到L9級別每year₹5.76M。 每year薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計₹2.48M。 查看HERE Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
Software Engineer I(入門級)
₹3.67M
₹3.67M
₹0
₹0
L6
Software Engineer II
₹1.63M
₹1.6M
₹0
₹28.8K
L7
Senior Engineer
₹2.26M
₹2.2M
₹0
₹61K
L8
Lead Engineer
₹3.78M
₹3.48M
₹35.5K
₹259K
最新薪資提交
職涯等級是什麼 HERE Technologies?

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹5,755,722。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
HERE Technologies軟體工程師職位 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,131,084。

