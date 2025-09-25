HERE Technologies的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從L5級別每year₹3.69M到L9級別每year₹5.61M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹2.2M。 查看HERE Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/25/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
