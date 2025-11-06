公司目錄
HERE Technologies
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 資料科學家

  • 所有資料科學家薪資

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

HERE Technologies 資料科學家 薪資 在Mumbai Metropolitan Region

HERE Technologies的資料科學家薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region範圍從L5級別每year₹3.91M到L7級別每year₹1.65M。 每year薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計₹2.25M。 查看HERE Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
₹3.91M
₹3.91M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.65M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
查看 6 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 HERE Technologies?

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 資料科學家 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹17,957,761。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
HERE Technologies資料科學家職位 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,102,805。

精選職缺

    未找到HERE Technologies的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Applied Systems
  • Lucidworks
  • Pax8
  • Emtec
  • Myers-Holum
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源