HERE Technologies的資料科學家薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region範圍從L5級別每year₹3.91M到L7級別每year₹1.65M。 每year薪酬 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計₹2.25M。 查看HERE Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L5
₹3.91M
₹3.91M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.65M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
