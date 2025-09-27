What is the highest 財務分析師 salary at Helix Energy Solutions in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 財務分析師 at Helix Energy Solutions in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $111,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Helix Energy Solutions 財務分析師 employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Helix Energy Solutions for the 財務分析師 role in United States is $79,800.