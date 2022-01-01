公司目錄
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst 薪資

Health Catalyst的薪資範圍從低端技術專案經理每年總薪酬$63,680到高端軟體工程經理的$182,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Health Catalyst. 最後更新： 11/18/2025

軟體工程師
Median $128K
產品經理
Median $143K
資料科學家
Median $126K

業務分析師
$83.6K
資訊技術專員
$82.3K
行銷
$108K
項目經理
Median $120K
軟體工程經理
Median $182K
技術專案經理
$63.7K
常見問題

Health Catalyst最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$182,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Health Catalyst年度總薪酬中位數為$120,000。

