GXO 薪資

GXO的薪資範圍從低端資料分析師每年總薪酬$10,322到高端業務營運的$419,588。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 GXO. 最後更新： 11/25/2025

業務營運
$420K
業務分析師
$60.7K
業務拓展
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

資料分析師
$10.3K
資料科學家
$68.6K
財務分析師
$126K
資訊技術專員
$44.6K
管理顧問
$90.5K
機械工程師
$94.5K
產品經理
$119K
專案經理
$126K
軟體工程師
$99.5K
軟體工程經理
$139K
技術專案經理
$119K
常見問題

GXO最高薪職位是業務營運 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$419,588。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
GXO年度總薪酬中位數為$97,180。

其他資源

