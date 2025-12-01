公司目錄
Gusto
Gusto 軟體工程師 薪資

Gusto的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$179K到L6級別每year$652K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$303K。 查看Gusto總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
(入門級)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
最新薪資提交
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在Gusto，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (1.67% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Gusto，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Gusto in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$652,250。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Gusto軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$301,408。

