Gusto
Gusto 網路安全分析師 薪資

Gusto的網路安全分析師平均總薪酬範圍從每year$134K到$187K。 查看Gusto總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025

平均總薪酬

$145K - $169K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$134K$145K$169K$187K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在Gusto，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (1.67% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Gusto，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



常見問題

Gusto網路安全分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$187,425。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Gusto網路安全分析師職位年度總薪酬中位數為$133,875。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/security-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.