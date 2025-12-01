Gusto的客戶服務營運平均總薪酬範圍從每year$88.3K到$125K。 查看Gusto總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/1/2025
平均總薪酬
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Gusto，Options採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (1.67% 每月)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (1.67% 每月)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (1.67% 每月)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (1.67% 每月)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Gusto，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
