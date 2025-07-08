公司目錄
Guerbet
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Guerbet 薪資

Guerbet的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$11,968到高端人力資源的$75,620。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Guerbet. 最後更新： 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
行政助理
$12K
資料科學家
$42.8K
人力資源
$75.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Guerbet最高薪職位是人力資源 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$75,620。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Guerbet年度總薪酬中位數為$42,757。

精選職缺

    未找到Guerbet的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/guerbet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.