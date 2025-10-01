公司目錄
Grid Dynamics的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從T2級別每year$125K到T4級別每year$159K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$145K。 查看Grid Dynamics總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
Junior Software Engineer(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Software Engineer
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$154K
$455
$0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
$159K
$154K
$526
$3.9K
$160K

實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Grid Dynamics，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

開發維運工程師

Grid Dynamics şirketindeki in United States 軟體工程師 pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $180,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Grid Dynamics şirketinde 軟體工程師 rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $145,000 tutarındadır.

