Grid Dynamics的軟體工程師薪酬 in Serbia範圍從T2級別每year$44.3K到T4級別每year$52.4K。 每year薪酬 in Serbia套餐的中位數總計$48.9K。 查看Grid Dynamics總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$44.3K
$44.1K
$0
$135
T3
$56.4K
$56.4K
$0
$0
T4
$52.4K
$52.4K
$0
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Grid Dynamics，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)