Grafana的軟體工程經理薪酬 in GermanySenior Engineering Manager級別每year總計€123K。 每year薪酬 in Germany套餐的中位數總計€119K。 查看Grafana總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Engineering Manager
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineering Manager
€123K
€123K
€0
€0
Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Grafana，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)