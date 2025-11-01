公司目錄
Grafana
Grafana 產品設計師 薪資

Grafana的產品設計師薪酬 in Germany套餐中位數每year總計€94.9K。

中位數薪資
company icon
Grafana
Product Designer
Berlin, BE, Germany
年度總薪資
€94.9K
職級
L4
底薪
€94.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€0
在職年資
4 年
工作經驗
8 年
職涯等級是什麼 Grafana?
最新薪資提交
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Grafana，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



用戶體驗設計師

常見問題

Grafana in Germany產品設計師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€95,042。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Grafana產品設計師職位 in Germany年度總薪酬中位數為€85,548。

其他資源