Goodnotes
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Greater London Area

Goodnotes 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater London Area

Goodnotes的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater London Area範圍從L2級別每year£50.7K到L3級別每year£74.1K。 每year薪酬 in Greater London Area套餐的中位數總計£91K。 查看Goodnotes總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
Entry Level Software Engineer(入門級)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
Software Engineer
£50.7K
£50.7K
£0
£0
L3
Software Engineer
£74.1K
£74.1K
£0
£0
L4
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 Goodnotes?

包含職位

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Goodnotes in Greater London Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為£164,567。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Goodnotes軟體工程師職位 in Greater London Area年度總薪酬中位數為£89,611。

