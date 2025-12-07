公司目錄
Giant Magellan Telescope
Giant Magellan Telescope 硬體工程師 薪資

Giant Magellan Telescope的硬體工程師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$143K到$195K。 查看Giant Magellan Telescope總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/7/2025

平均總薪酬

$153K - $185K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$143K$153K$185K$195K
常見範圍
可能範圍

職涯等級是什麼 Giant Magellan Telescope?

常見問題

Giant Magellan Telescope in United States硬體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$194,880。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Giant Magellan Telescope硬體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$142,800。

其他資源

