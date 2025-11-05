GFT Group的軟體工程師薪酬 in Warsaw Metropolitan AreaSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計PLN 167K。 每year薪酬 in Warsaw Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計PLN 174K。 查看GFT Group總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
