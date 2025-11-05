GFT Group的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Sao Paulo範圍從Software Engineer級別每yearR$103K到Senior Software Engineer級別每yearR$170K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Sao Paulo套餐的中位數總計R$143K。 查看GFT Group總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Junior Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$103K
R$103K
R$0
R$0
Senior Software Engineer
R$170K
R$168K
R$0
R$1.7K
Lead Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***