Genesys的產品設計師薪酬 in Ireland範圍從L1級別每year€46.3K到L2級別每year€56.2K。 每year薪酬 in Ireland套餐的中位數總計€47.7K。 查看Genesys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***