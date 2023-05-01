公司目錄
Genesee & Wyoming
    • 關於

    Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is a global company that owns and leases freight railroads. It operates in North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and other countries. The company transports various commodities and owns or leases 120 freight railroads with approximately 16,100 miles of track. It also operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, rail services at ports, rail-ferry services, transload services, and contract coal loading. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

    gwrr.com
    網站
    1899
    成立年份
    8,000
    員工人數
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

