通用汽車 薪資

General Motors的薪資範圍從低端管理顧問每年總薪酬$44,446到高端軟體工程經理的$277,400。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 通用汽車. 最後更新： 9/13/2025

軟體工程師
L5 $102K
L6 $123K
L7 $176K
L8 $257K

行動軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

系統工程師

研究科學家

資料科學家
L5 $95.9K
L6 $124K
L7 $143K
L8 $203K
硬體工程師
L5 $93.2K
L6 $107K
L7 $140K

嵌入式硬體工程師

機械工程師
L5 $89.7K
L6 $114K
L7 $135K
L8 $97.5K

製造工程師

電腦輔助工程師

產品經理
L6 $109K
L7 $154K
L8 $190K
L9 $224K
產品設計師
L5 $101K
L6 $111K
L7 $140K

用戶體驗設計師

解決方案架構師
L6 $152K
L7 $162K
L8 $197K

數據架構師

雲端架構師

雲端安全架構師

業務分析師
L5 $107K
L6 $104K
L7 $130K
L8 $151K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
L5 $97K
L6 $100K
L7 $131K
L8 $135K
軟體工程經理
L7 $200K
L8 $245K
L9 $277K
技術專案經理
L6 $172K
L7 $132K
L8 $237K
項目經理
L6 $114K
L7 $143K
專案經理
L6 $128K
L7 $160K
財務分析師
L5 $98.9K
L6 $110K
控制工程師
L5 $94K
L6 $115K
行銷
Median $120K
招募專員
Median $200K
業務開發
Median $148K
資料分析師
Median $123K
會計師
Median $100K

技術會計師

網路安全分析師
Median $100K
資料科學經理
Median $200K
平面設計師
Median $135K
人力資源
Median $102K
銷售
Median $100K
行政助理
$60.5K
業務營運經理
$225K
企業發展
$86.2K
客戶服務
$135K
電機工程師
$137K
法務
$116K
管理顧問
$44.4K
行銷營運
$89.6K
材料工程師
$213K
光學工程師
$198K
用戶體驗研究員
$149K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在General Motors，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

General Motors最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the L9 level，年度總薪酬為$277,400。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
General Motors年度總薪酬中位數為$130,446。

