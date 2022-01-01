General Dynamics Information Technology 薪資

公司目錄
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Information Technology的薪資範圍從低端網路安全分析師每年總薪酬$75,000到高端技術專案經理的$164,175。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 General Dynamics Information Technology. 最後更新： 9/13/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $112K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

系統工程師

資訊技術專家 (IT)
Median $155K
網路安全分析師
Median $75K

資料科學家
Median $143K
解決方案架構師
Median $133K
業務分析師
Median $91K
資料分析師
Median $100K
軟體工程經理
Median $146K
管理顧問
$152K
產品經理
$91.5K
項目經理
$117K
招募專員
$98.9K
技術專案經理
$164K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at General Dynamics Information Technology is 技術專案經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Dynamics Information Technology is $117,300.

