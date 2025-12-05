Garmin的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從Software Engineer I級別每year$91.9K到Staff Software Engineer級別每year$209K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$95.3K。 查看Garmin總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
