Garmin 薪資

Garmin的薪資範圍從低端的人力資源年度總薪酬$3,575到高端的資料科學家$258,700。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Garmin. 最後更新： 8/12/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

網路工程師

系統工程師

硬體工程師
Median $113K

嵌入式硬體工程師

機械工程師
Median $55.6K

產品設計師
Median $86K
專案管理師
Median $110K
商業分析師
Median $91K
商務拓展
$65.7K
幕僚長
$201K
客戶服務
$91.3K
資料科學經理
$166K
資料科學家
$259K
電機工程師
$64.8K
財務分析師
$56.7K
人力資源
$3.6K
工業設計師
$71.6K
資訊技術專業人員
$69.1K
產品經理
$96.5K
網路安全分析師
$75.4K
技術專案經理
$127K
技術文件撰寫人員
$56.7K
其他資源