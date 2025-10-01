What is the highest 軟體工程師 salary at Gaming Innovation Group in Madrid Metropolitan Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Gaming Innovation Group in Madrid Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €74,444. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Gaming Innovation Group 軟體工程師 employees get paid in Madrid Metropolitan Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gaming Innovation Group for the 軟體工程師 role in Madrid Metropolitan Area is €52,434.