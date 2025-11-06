公司目錄
Fundrise
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Fundrise 軟體工程師 薪資 在Northern Virginia Washington DC

Fundrise的軟體工程師薪酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DC套餐中位數每year總計$197K。 查看Fundrise總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Fundrise
Software Engineer
Arlington, VA
年度總薪資
$197K
職級
Senior
底薪
$159K
Stock (/yr)
$27K
獎金
$11K
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Fundrise?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

貢獻

在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

Fundrise in Northern Virginia Washington DC軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$225,750。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Fundrise軟體工程師職位 in Northern Virginia Washington DC年度總薪酬中位數為$177,500。

精選職缺

    未找到Fundrise的精選職缺

相關公司

  • CrowdStreet
  • Vanguard
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Juniper Square
  • GEICO
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源