FullStory的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in Atlanta Area範圍從Level 20級別每year$171K到Level 40級別每year$228K。 每year薪酬 in Atlanta Area套餐的中位數總計$199K。 查看FullStory總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Level 20
$171K
$167K
$0
$3.8K
Level 30
$227K
$191K
$27K
$9.1K
Level 40
$228K
$219K
$8.5K
$0
Level 50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在FullStory，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)