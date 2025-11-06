Fortinet的軟體工程師薪酬 in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area範圍從P3級別每year₪501K到P5級別每year₪509K。 每year薪酬 in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計₪510K。 查看Fortinet總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
₪501K
₪448K
₪53K
₪0
P4
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fortinet，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)