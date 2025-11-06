公司目錄
Fortinet
Fortinet 軟體工程師 薪資 在Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Fortinet的軟體工程師薪酬 in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area範圍從P3級別每year₪501K到P5級別每year₪509K。 每year薪酬 in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計₪510K。 查看Fortinet總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
Software Engineer 1(入門級)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
₪501K
₪448K
₪53K
₪0
P4
Staff Software Engineer
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Fortinet，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



包含職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

網頁開發者

常見問題

Fortinet in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₪645,935。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Fortinet軟體工程師職位 in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area年度總薪酬中位數為₪575,299。

