Fortinet的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Vancouver範圍從P1級別每yearCA$107K到P6級別每yearCA$236K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Vancouver套餐的中位數總計CA$115K。 查看Fortinet總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P1
CA$107K
CA$95.2K
CA$12K
CA$0
P2
CA$114K
CA$100K
CA$13.4K
CA$0
P3
CA$137K
CA$119K
CA$18.3K
CA$0
P4
CA$211K
CA$158K
CA$50.8K
CA$2.6K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fortinet，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)