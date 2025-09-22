What is the highest 硬體工程師 salary at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in New Zealand?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 硬體工程師 at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$175,705. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 硬體工程師 employees get paid in New Zealand?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare for the 硬體工程師 role in New Zealand is NZ$126,148.