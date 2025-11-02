公司目錄
First Republic Bank的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$180K。 查看First Republic Bank總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
First Republic Bank
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
年度總薪資
$180K
職級
Senior Software Engineer
底薪
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 First Republic Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
實習薪資

貢獻

常見問題

First Republic Bank in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$208,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
First Republic Bank軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$171,000。

