Fidelity Investments
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 數據工程師

  • Raleigh-Durham Area

Fidelity Investments 數據工程師 薪資 在Raleigh-Durham Area

Fidelity Investments的數據工程師薪酬 in Raleigh-Durham Area範圍從L3級別每year$88.9K到L4級別每year$139K。 每year薪酬 in Raleigh-Durham Area套餐的中位數總計$142K。 查看Fidelity Investments總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L3
Associate Software Engineer(入門級)
$88.9K
$81K
$0
$7.9K
L4
Software Engineer
$139K
$123K
$7.3K
$9K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fidelity Investments，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Fidelity Investments in Raleigh-Durham Area數據工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$199,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Fidelity Investments數據工程師職位 in Raleigh-Durham Area年度總薪酬中位數為$113,275。

