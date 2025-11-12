Fidelity Investments的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area範圍從L3級別每year$79.3K到L6級別每year$202K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area套餐的中位數總計$130K。 查看Fidelity Investments總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L3
$79.3K
$77.6K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$108K
$100K
$400
$7K
L5
$141K
$122K
$1.2K
$18.4K
L6
$202K
$150K
$8.3K
$43K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fidelity Investments，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)