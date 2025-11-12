公司目錄
Fidelity Investments
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 後端軟體工程師

  • Greater Bengaluru

Fidelity Investments 後端軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Bengaluru

Fidelity Investments的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從L4級別每year₹1.52M到L6級別每year₹4.61M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹1.98M。 查看Fidelity Investments總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

平均 等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L3
Associate Software Engineer(入門級)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
Software Engineer
₹1.52M
₹1.42M
₹0
₹101K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.39M
₹2.11M
₹0
₹275K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
₹4.61M
₹3.98M
₹0
₹630K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fidelity Investments，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Fidelity Investments in Greater Bengaluru後端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹4,855,892。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Fidelity Investments後端軟體工程師職位 in Greater Bengaluru年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,088,869。

