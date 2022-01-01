公司目錄
Fidelity Investments 薪資

Fidelity Investments的薪資範圍從低端人力資源每年總薪酬$7,960到高端軟體工程師的$446,667。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Fidelity Investments. 最後更新： 9/6/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
L3 $89.4K
L4 $112K
L5 $148K
L6 $185K
L7 $240K
L8 $241K
L9|VP Software Engineering $447K

行動軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

網站可靠性工程師

加密貨幣工程師

系統工程師

資料科學家
L3 $99.6K
L4 $137K
L5 $180K
L6 $193K
L7 $231K
產品經理
L5 $176K
L6 $174K
L7 $198K
L8 $291K
L9 $332K

軟體工程經理
L5 $273K
L6 $192K
L7 $213K
L8 $293K
業務分析師
L4 $80.9K
L5 $112K
L6 $109K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
L3 $82.8K
L5 $119K
L6 $159K
解決方案架構師
L6 $166K
L7 $233K

數據架構師

雲端架構師

Cloud Security Architect

財務分析師
L3 $69.6K
L6 $138K
客戶服務
Median $60K
產品設計師
L4 $105K
L5 $140K

用戶體驗設計師

資料分析師
L3 $73.3K
L4 $87.4K
管理顧問
Median $160K
項目經理
Median $163K
資料科學經理
Median $250K
行銷
Median $155K
專案經理
Median $192K
網路安全分析師
Median $138K
銷售
Median $96K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $240K
精算師
Median $135K
技術專案經理
Median $98K
創投家
Median $185K

主理人

會計師
$102K

技術會計師

行政助理
$60.2K
業務營運
$69.2K
電機工程師
$398K
人力資源
$8K
產品設計經理
$234K
招募專員
$70.4K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fidelity Investments，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Fidelity Investments薪资最高的职位是軟體工程師 at the L9|VP Software Engineering level，年度总薪酬为$446,667。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fidelity Investments的年度总薪酬中位数为$157,072。

其他資源