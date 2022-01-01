公司目錄
Fanatics 薪資

Fanatics的薪資範圍從低端業務分析師每年總薪酬$7,881到高端軟體工程經理的$305,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Fanatics. 最後更新： 10/18/2025

軟體工程師
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Staff Software Engineer $237K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $210K
軟體工程經理
Median $305K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

幕僚長
Median $65K
資料科學家
Median $238K
行銷
Median $120K
資料分析師
Median $131K
行政助理
$103K
業務分析師
$7.9K
資料科學經理
$164K
人力資源
$163K
產品設計師
$151K
招募專員
$146K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$61.3K
技術專案經理
$238K
用戶體驗研究員
$125K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fanatics，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Fanatics最高薪職位是軟體工程經理，年度總薪酬為$305,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Fanatics年度總薪酬中位數為$156,975。

其他資源