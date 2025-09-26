ExxonMobil的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從CL22級別每year$101K到CL27級別每year$230K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$180K。 查看ExxonMobil總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/26/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
CL22
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
